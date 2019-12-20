Your Two Cents for Dec. 20

The lowest unemployment numbers in 50 years indicates that more people than ever are working for a living, including the middle class and the poor. So, how can it be said that they are worse off under this administration? If the Trump tax cuts didn’t improve your results, you may need a new accountant.

Come to think of it, my take-home pay went up in the past two years and my federal taxes went down. However, unlike so many other Americans in this age of Trump, I refuse to sell my soul for a few extra shekels.

It is a medical fact that alcohol is a lot more harmful and destructive to the human body than marijuana will ever be, so get over it South Dakota.

So Trump doesn’t pet a dog and that makes him a dog hater? This same letter writer says that we cannot have dog haters in the White House. Well, that’s certainly what I think about when I vote. Ridiculous.

Increasing the federal deficit to keep the U.S. economy going is like a family using credit cards to maintain a lifestyle they can't afford. It will only work for a while and then it will come crashing down.

