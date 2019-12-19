I think all the homeowners in the Carriage Hills area should have their tax values lowered until Carriage Hills Drive is repaired correctly — what an embarrassment.
As a Rapid City parent and homeowner, I will be voting yes for the school bond issue. We must invest in our kids and community, and do the right thing by giving them safe buildings. Safe, quality schools will also strengthen our workforce in the years to come. Join me and vote yes on Feb. 25.
Stevens test scores on the state test are so much higher than Central’s test scores, so why is the school district making Stevens more like Central? Shouldn’t it be the other way around?
You have free articles remaining.
People continue to whine about tax cuts for the rich even though under the current administration we have the lowest unemployment rate for all demographic groups in the nation, a robust economy and impressive new growth job numbers.
When President Clinton was impeached, Susan McDougal refused to testify and the Republicans put her in jail for 18 months. Shouldn’t the 11 people refusing to testify have the same fate?