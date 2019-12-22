Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

Does the city administration think our form of city government is broken or is it simply that their form of governance is broken?

Helene Duhamel is extremely well qualified. The legislature could over ride the governor's veto on hemp. Hemp has had unexpected bad consequences in other states.

If Noem is so sure of her position on hemp, why does she need to go senator shopping to find one who promises to be a no vote on hemp to replace a YES hemp voting senator. These appointments represent Noem’s misguided interests and not the people of the district.

With income equality being a trending topic of discussion, it is exhilarating to read the RC Board of Education will be putting laptop computers into the hands of incoming freshmen next fall. There is no better way to greatly increase one’s income than through education and being digitally skilled is essential.

Now in addition to the RC school district wanting to pass a bond issue they will be providing laptop computers to all freshman. It is time to get back to traditional schooling, teachers in the front of the class teaching, students and desks with textbooks to learn from because all of the money spent on buildings and salaries is not the solution.

