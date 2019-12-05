I understand there's a lot of snow to be removed in Rapid, however, do you think a snowplow could go maybe even one time down 9th Street? There's slush piles higher than my car can clear to drive. I realize main thoroughfares get attention first, but it's been four days.
County commissioners don't know why court-appointed attorney fees are increasing. Those fees are billed defending accused indigents. Enabling the addicted and homeless with more and more free services brings more of them to Rapid.
I thought that all businesses were required to shovel their sidewalks? Shouldn’t this apply whether they are in the downtown corridor or not? There are places that never clear their walks.
The city council is bound and determined to have a promenade from downtown to the new arena. I wonder if the members would be comfortable having their teenage daughters walking through that area alone after a concert.
This administration has stalled U.S. drug price legislation, and it has proposed trade deals that force other countries to pay higher prices too. Any lingering doubt as to whose side they're on?