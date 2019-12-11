School bond issue: Do I like my property taxes to increase? No. Do I want our children to be subjected to the deterioration of buildings, unacceptable interior matters, safety issues, etc? No. Take a facility tour and you will conclude a “yes” vote is the conclusion.
I feel for the schools. I agree that something needs to be done. However, I will not vote for the school bond. Everyone should have to help. My property taxes would go up substantially, which I cannot afford. Why not a sales tax so everyone pays?
Kristi's appointment of Helene Duhamel to the Senate was a very good choice. With absolutely no disrespect to Helene, the question is whether Noem knew what her stance on hemp was before the appointment.
President Trump says the U.S. economy is the best we've ever had, yet South Dakota can't afford a reasonable pay raise for teachers. Seems like South Dakota's leaders aren't the best we've ever had if they can't manage to share in the nation's widespread prosperity.