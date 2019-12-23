Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

It’s time for everyone to take a long look at all the politicians from local government to the federal government. If they’re not representing the people's wishes and choosing to go their own path by their personal views, it’s time to replace them with someone who can better represent the people.

Not voting yes for the school bond ends up hurting the students. Get involved in the city government to make the changes you want to see.

Under current state law, schools cannot implement a sales tax so quit saying that is how the bond issue should be financed. And everybody that pays rent pays part of their landlord’s property tax, and businesses and rental properties are taxed at a higher rate. Take one of the school tours and educate yourself.

I was just given additional duties at my work. Why didn't I get a raise? Oh wait, I'm not related to the person that gives raises. Our governor becomes a bigger joke with each passing day.

The Seraphim Theatre did an amazing job of “A Christmas Carol." It was a wonderful performance. Thank you.

