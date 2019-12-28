Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Driving around Rapid City we couldn't help but notice how much a citywide cleanup is needed more than once a year. In many cities larger than normal trash items are picked up as part of the normal garbage collection during the first week of the month — could we maybe give this a try to help clean up our city?

The white lights at bumper level are DRL’s (Daytime Running Lights, in use for over 35 years) for everyone’s safety during daytime. Fog lights are amber or yellow for lower reflection from water molecules. If you don’t like them, tell the National Transportation Board and all car manufacturers worldwide.

Laptop computers are not only more economical for schools, but they are always current, saves paper, and allows students to not ruin their backs with books in backpacks. Having a safe building in which to learn is also necessary. Vote "yes" for the bond.

With Gov. Noem being against industrial hemp because we cannot determine the THC level, it seems a little foolish. When is the last time we checked the alcohol level of non-alcoholic beer, or to see if 80 proof is not in fact 90 proof?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0