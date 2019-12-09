No matter how many information sessions the Superintendent has for the bond issue, I will not vote in favor of it until all pay property taxes. This means nonprofits including Rapid City Regional Hospital and the churches.
Teachers... ”We don’t support them!” Gov. Kristi Noem. Another great political move by not increasing teacher pay.
Refusing to legalize hemp because it is difficult for law enforcement to differentiate it from marijuana is a flawed argument. The purpose of laws is not to make things easier for law enforcement and other government offices. The real purpose of laws is to make things better for its citizens.
You have free articles remaining.
When your lane ends you must wait to merge when safe to do so, not just assume that the people in the open lane are going to allow you to cut over. This is not the law of the road; people in the open lane do not owe you this, and it is so unlawful and downright dangerous.
I initially thought Noem's appointment of Helene Duhamel was a good choice. Turns out that she is simply one of Noem's minions. Sad.