There is always so much emphasis on little ones and families at Christmas time, it seems like the older generations get overlooked. I want to give a shout-out to the Youth Choir from Open Bible Church that sang for the residents of Echo Ridge and Sage View Glen Apartments.
People, you cannot use sales tax to pay for a general obligation bond. The law states that it must be done through a property tax increase. Don’t punish the schools because you don’t like the law. It's an average increase of $17 a month for homeowners. Cough it up for the greater good.
If you are a state employee, you can't get a raise in pay, because times are tough and revenue isn't meeting expectations. Unless you are Kristi Noem's daughter or son-in-law, in which case the pay raises will be generous.
I am with the governor as far as no hemp in S.D. unless there is a way to provide every law enforcement officer statewide with testing kits to eliminate any confusion between it and marijuana.