Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Two Cents

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the future. What has happened for too long is we have allowed Regency to control the narrative and all they want to do is add more revenue generators. CSP is a treasure to preserve and enjoy, not exploit.

Noem raised $8.5 million in 2021 headline is nothing to brag home about as she did it on her constituents' backs, campaigning for a higher office. She no longer represents South Dakota citizens' values.

We need a new state motto: “We don’t want anything to ever change.”

Kristi Noem is doing a "great job" of what? Turning the Black Hills into her own version of Malibu so it, too, can burn to high heaven every summer? Stop the war on the West.

Until justice is rapid and punishments severe, crime will continue to escalate.

