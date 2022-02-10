Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance quality of life for residents.

Kristi Noem you cannot have your cake and eat it too. No one should have any rights to say anything about anyone's health care or choices. Taking a woman's rights away on abortion and health but then you say you're not going to mandate vaccines. My body, my choice, my rights.

Police ask for warrants but do not issue warrants, courts do. For a no-knock warrant to be issued like that which resulted in the recent shooting death in Minneapolis a court had to approve it. That is where the responsibility lies.

I'm not opposed to a gun range and a campground near the Noem family ranch. The tourism council can store the replica of Mount Rushmore nearby, and the governor can have fireworks every weekend. Explosive revenue for East River.

