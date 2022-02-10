 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

  • 0
Two Cents

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance quality of life for residents.

Kristi Noem you cannot have your cake and eat it too. No one should have any rights to say anything about anyone's health care or choices. Taking a woman's rights away on abortion and health but then you say you're not going to mandate vaccines. My body, my choice, my rights.

Police ask for warrants but do not issue warrants, courts do. For a no-knock warrant to be issued like that which resulted in the recent shooting death in Minneapolis a court had to approve it. That is where the responsibility lies.

I'm not opposed to a gun range and a campground near the Noem family ranch. The tourism council can store the replica of Mount Rushmore nearby, and the governor can have fireworks every weekend. Explosive revenue for East River.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Great that the legislature is working on a sales tax reduction, but the real problem is the property taxes as they are way out of line.

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

I am a native South Dakotan and support Governor Noem and her efforts as do the vast majority of South Dakota voters. She has put South Dakota…

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what would happen in the planet suddenly stopped spinning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News