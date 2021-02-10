Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Obviously, there is no separation of power between the executive and judicial branches in South Dakota. What an insulting shame.

Are there people out there that really don’t believe combining hemp and recreational marijuana legalization was a strategy to pass the amendment? Two subjects, two amendments.

Imagine that a judge appointed by Kristi Noem ruling against the recreational marijuana.

So not a word from Gov. Noem about the jobs she is trying to kill in the marijuana industry.

Rep. Jensen's proposed resolution that the U.S. has a "positive record on race and slavery" and Sen. Johnson's attempt to reinstitute the nullification of federal law reflect poorly on their knowledge of U.S. history.

It seems to me that all of those things the Indigenous parents demanded of the RCAS, shawl making, ethnic foods, story telling and native language, should be taught in the home.

In 1974, the St. Joe businesses were promised parking development at 6th and St. Joe. Looks like it will not happen again.

