Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

If we vote Kristi Noem out in 2022, will she file a lawsuit to have the election overturned?

I just read Tim Goodwin's article on why he stopped the release of Gov. Noem's non-state related travel expenses. Now he, along with Gov. Noem, have lost my vote.

Why do the Indigenous people demand that the RCAS build new schools for them? Our school systems are put in place so everyone can learn. Yes, maybe not the culture of everyone, but certainly the things that need to be taught.

Thank you to all the staff at Fort Meade VA for a smooth and seamless COVID-19 vaccination process on Feb. 6. A job well done.

It's interesting that folks in Philip, Midland, etc., are in a dither as the Keystone pipeline has been deauthorized. It is important to remember this pipeline only existed as a viable option for Trump's four years.

It’s pretty clear at this point that the people we have voted to sit in government positions are going to do what they want and not what the people want. it’s time that we get better representation and new leadership. Let’s help them find a new job.

