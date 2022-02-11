 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Two Cents

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can run over and kill an individual and get nothing but a slap on the wrist.

If you don’t watch FOX, you probably don’t know about the universal high regard and respect our governor enjoys nationally. I’m proud of her.

If you think finding qualified public school teachers is difficult now, wait until Kristi Noem, the legislature and overbearing school boards get done micromanaging with inane and stupid mandates. Good teachers will be looking elsewhere for better jobs with less stress.

Is there anything more ridiculous than burning books in the digital age? It focuses kids' attention on the forbidden and with access to a smart phone, tablet or computer the forbidden is easily obtained. More importantly, it does nothing to encourage the development of analytical skills.  

I wonder how the 50 top donors list would look if it was based on the percentage of yearly income? Doubtful any of the current list would make that list.

