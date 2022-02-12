Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the ground water and contaminate the soil.

If the school district received the tax dollars from all the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) the city and county hands out to developers, they would not have to borrow money to supplement the $47.8 million ESSER windfall.

Noem supporters gleefully tout her national profile. She has that because of the time and energy she spends out of state promoting herself. If she spent more time governing, she might have a better working relationship with the Legislature.

I have neither high regard nor respect for our governor partly due to Fox news. It matters not what the nation thinks of her if she does not help the citizens of SD.

Can the legislators quit worrying about who uses what bathroom and do something good for the state? How about fix the roads and bridges, fully fund education, get Country of Origin labeling on our meat, expand Medicare, and make sure we have enough retirement home beds for our elderly.

