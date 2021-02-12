Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Rapid City is the second largest city in the state and the Department of Health leaves our city off the new vaccination site list. Again, East River politics.

Why has eastern South Dakota gotten so many more vaccines than western South Dakota? 20,000 to 30,000 were received by two counties alone and only 2,800 went to Pennington County. North Dakota and other states are giving the vaccine to people 65 and older but not here. Why is this happening?

I’m confused. Native Americans demand to be treated like everyone else, but we should have schools just for them. Both can’t be true.

Unless our legislators and governor have been largely asleep the last several years, they should have been prepared to enact medical marijuana legislation for the voters without a year's delay.

Since our governor thinks she know what's best for us with the legalization of marijuana, why oh why hasn't she blocked the consumption of alcohol? There are more alcohol-related deaths each year and yet it's OK to consume.

How Phil Jensen keeps getting re-elected is mind-boggling.

