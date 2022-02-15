Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars for schools and teachers.

I don’t have a gun so I don’t need a shooting range, but I like yoga. Senator Johnson, can you get the government to build a yoga studio and use tax dollars to man and maintain it for me?

Why is the state competing with private enterprise for a shooting range?

Do a Google map search for shooting range, SD. Of the 20 results across the state, 10 are clustered around the Black Hills. A state facility would better serve all, including youth, if more centrally located in the state.

Years ago, Grandpa said, "There will come a time when a million dollars isn't worth much." Looking at the price tag of a projected South Middle School in Rapid, he was wise beyond his years.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0