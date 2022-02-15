 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

  • 0
Two Cents

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars for schools and teachers.

I don’t have a gun so I don’t need a shooting range, but I like yoga. Senator Johnson, can you get the government to build a yoga studio and use tax dollars to man and maintain it for me?

Why is the state competing with private enterprise for a shooting range?

Do a Google map search for shooting range, SD. Of the 20 results across the state, 10 are clustered around the Black Hills. A state facility would better serve all, including youth, if more centrally located in the state.  

Years ago, Grandpa said, "There will come a time when a million dollars isn't worth much." Looking at the price tag of a projected South Middle School in Rapid, he was wise beyond his years.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 120 igloos built on frozen sea in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News