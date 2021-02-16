 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Feb. 16

Your Two Cents for Feb. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Very few details have been released related to Wednesday's murder of an elderly woman. Will the police at least let us know if there is a public danger in the aftermath of the crime?

What could possibly be the reason that all COVID vaccine dosages for pharmacies were given to East River pharmacies and West River pharmacies received none? Once again the state is under a veil of secrecy and won’t provide an answer to a question.

What the people of South Dakota deserve is legal medical marijuana on July 1, not a back door attempt by Noem to disregard the voters' decision. The state has had plenty of time to establish a program and still does.

Congratulations to our courageous senators who found the strength to ignore all the evidence and bravely protect their own chances for re-election regardless of the past and future damage to our country. Truly inspirational.

Shame on Senators Thune and Rounds. I guess there is no need for accountability. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Your integrity is gone. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 16

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Rapid City is the second largest city in the state and the Department of Health leaves our city off the new vaccination site list. Again, East…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News