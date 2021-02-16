Your Two Cents for Feb. 16

Very few details have been released related to Wednesday's murder of an elderly woman. Will the police at least let us know if there is a public danger in the aftermath of the crime?

What could possibly be the reason that all COVID vaccine dosages for pharmacies were given to East River pharmacies and West River pharmacies received none? Once again the state is under a veil of secrecy and won’t provide an answer to a question.

What the people of South Dakota deserve is legal medical marijuana on July 1, not a back door attempt by Noem to disregard the voters' decision. The state has had plenty of time to establish a program and still does.

Congratulations to our courageous senators who found the strength to ignore all the evidence and bravely protect their own chances for re-election regardless of the past and future damage to our country. Truly inspirational.

Shame on Senators Thune and Rounds. I guess there is no need for accountability. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Your integrity is gone.

