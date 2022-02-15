Your Two Cents for Feb. 16

Instead of a publicly funded gun range, let’s use these funds to jump start a West River meat-processing facility to raise income and options for ranchers and reduce costs for SD consumers – win-win.

If a gun range is needed in the Rapid City area, let the private sector build it. Building a gun range is not a function of government.

The Journal’s call for the release of Leonard Peltier is an insult to the families of the FBI agents he was convicted of murdering. The fact that neither Clinton nor Obama gave him a pardon shows that he was convicted in a fair trial that has been upheld by numerous appeals.

Excuse me, but “Juneteenth” isn’t even a proper word. And it’s a dumb reason for a holiday.

Our United States Constitution was built on compromise — it is too bad that today's politicians don't believe in it. Both parties are guilty of putting themselves above the country and state and ignoring voters — a blind loyalty to party over the country and the state, which is hurting this country.

