Your Two Cents for Feb. 17

Development Director Vicki Fisher described the City’s goal well: making developers’ dreams come true.
Why is there a need for a "Walk for Warmth" here in the North Country when we have a 10% surcharge on our local electric bills to pay for Texas' "energy freedom?" That 10% should stay locally.
The Republican Legislature has managed to address transgender in athletics (for the one in SD); passed a parental rights bill (that will create a teacher shortage); passed a bill to shield students from racial discomfort (how did we ever cope when we were younger?); and now addressing the use of ivermectin and how it relates to physicians.
Ivermectin, a horse dewormer, isn't recommended for human COVID-19 because there is no proven benefit. I suspect doctors are relieved their employers forbid them from prescribing it, so they don't have to personally deny its administration.