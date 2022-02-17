Your Two Cents for Feb. 17

Development Director Vicki Fisher described the City’s goal well: making developers’ dreams come true.

Why is there a need for a "Walk for Warmth" here in the North Country when we have a 10% surcharge on our local electric bills to pay for Texas' "energy freedom?" That 10% should stay locally.

The Republican Legislature has managed to address transgender in athletics (for the one in SD); passed a parental rights bill (that will create a teacher shortage); passed a bill to shield students from racial discomfort (how did we ever cope when we were younger?); and now addressing the use of ivermectin and how it relates to physicians.

Ivermectin, a horse dewormer, isn't recommended for human COVID-19 because there is no proven benefit. I suspect doctors are relieved their employers forbid them from prescribing it, so they don't have to personally deny its administration.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0