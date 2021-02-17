Your Two Cents for Feb. 17

Just got my driveway cleared yesterday and today the plow came by and plowed it shut with ice. Why can't the city teach the drivers how to plow and not plow driveways shut? By the time they plow it's not snow, it's ice.

A large amount of citizens have registered for the vaccine through Monument Health. Where is the confirmation it was received and registered?

I received my second COVID-19 shot today. I am so impressed with our health care community. They have really stepped up in spite of the lack of leadership in Pierre in dealing with this pandemic.

Rolling blackouts, conserve natural gas and electricity, are you liberals happy yet?

Hey, Gov. Noem, whatever happened to the huge stockpile of hydroxychloroquine on which you spent taxpayer money? Will you be “transparent” about that?

I see that John Thune voted for the impeachment of Bill Clinton and now as a senator votes to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial. So much for good old Midwest common sense and hello GOP hypocrisy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0