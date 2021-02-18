Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Have you ever heard of a frozen power plant or electric windmill in South Dakota? Never. Texas broke off from the national power grids to create the Texas Grid.

So, western South Dakota, did you enjoy those rolling blackouts we had the other day? Welcome to Biden's power grid.

The blackouts and power grid failures due to failure to anticipate unprecedented cold weather are mostly in states with Republican governors and legislatures, yet somehow we're told that "liberals" are to blame.

I am thankful the snowplow cleared my street. There is no way to not leave a little snow and ice in front of my driveway. It took all of five minutes to move it.

Congratulations to Monument Health for doing an exceptional job protecting many people and efficiently distributing COVID vaccines. My process from getting registered on the wait list to receiving the vaccine was totally stress free.

No other state had to wait a year to implement medical marijuana. Pretty obvious we could use a a governor that can keep up with South Dakotans.

