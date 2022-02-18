Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home school your children.

I think an indoor gun range that is managed by GF&P is a wonderful idea. We need more local options for safe target practice that do not include destroying areas of the Black Hills.

Did I miss the memo? When did the library become an extension of the care campus allowing people to drink, pass out or be combative? Sad, won't let my family go anymore, too unsafe.

If you are a private employer then big government in South Dakota can block vaccine restrictions you might have in place. I thought the politics of South Dakota is for small government, but I guess that is only when they feel like it.

Voting integrity, inflation, national debt, and Ukraine, so I am glad to see Sen. Thune is fighting for a bill so toddlers can't be required to wear a mask.

Ivermectin is a veterinary anti-parasitic agent introduced to human use by prescription in 1987 and though not approved for COVID use, reputable medical institutions are studying that potential.

