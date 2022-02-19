Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

$5 million for a shooting range that will service how many people? And that's only the beginning of shelling out money. How about daily maintenance, upkeep, salaries, liability insurance, etc. This is a gift that keeps on giving to just a few people.

Dave Johnson wants to spend $5 million on a shooting range and won’t lift a finger to help the people in Hideaway Hills. Absolutely shameful.

Parents aren't telling the schools what to teach. They’re telling schools what not to teach.

Banks should have the right to choose to whom they make loans to. The market will dictate whether that is a good business strategy, not the knee-jerk reaction by legislators in Pierre.

The SD legislative session is entering its peak time for considering proposed legislation and where will Gov. Noem be? At a fundraiser in Wyoming ($500 a plate) this weekend and another one in New York ($1,500 a plate) on Feb. 28.

So Rep. Taffy Howard claims that there was considerable voter fraud in other states during the 2020 election, however she just can't seem to name which ones... huh? I have just lost all confidence in her.

