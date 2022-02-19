 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

  • 0
Two Cents

$5 million for a shooting range that will service how many people? And that's only the beginning of shelling out money. How about daily maintenance, upkeep, salaries, liability insurance, etc. This is a gift that keeps on giving to just a few people.

Dave Johnson wants to spend $5 million on a shooting range and won’t lift a finger to help the people in Hideaway Hills. Absolutely shameful.

Parents aren't telling the schools what to teach. They’re telling schools what not to teach.

Banks should have the right to choose to whom they make loans to. The market will dictate whether that is a good business strategy, not the knee-jerk reaction by legislators in Pierre.

The SD legislative session is entering its peak time for considering proposed legislation and where will Gov. Noem be? At a fundraiser in Wyoming ($500 a plate) this weekend and another one in New York ($1,500 a plate) on Feb. 28.

So Rep. Taffy Howard claims that there was considerable voter fraud in other states during the 2020 election, however she just can't seem to name which ones... huh? I have just lost all confidence in her.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News