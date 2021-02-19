Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

It took five months to come up with a decision that we all knew was a foregone conclusion. Wonder how things would have been different if the roles were reversed?

Does anyone remember when President Reagan fired the air traffic controllers for not reporting for work? Maybe it is time for the teachers to be fired if they don’t show up for work.

A private jet will allow Gov. Noem to attend more out-of-state events at the expense of taxpayers while keeping the schedule, agenda and costs secret due to security concerns.

Senator Diedrich, if it's so easy, let's see you provide the answer to voters' questions on the use of our state's airplane by the governor then, OK?

Thank you Senators Rounds and Thune for doing the right thing and abiding to the constitution as well. It’s nice to actually have people such as yourselves know right from wrong and the truth.

95 new infections in 378 tests is a rate of 25%. Pennington County had 16 new infections in 60 people tested. That is a rate of 26%. CDC requires a rate of 5% or less. Why can't we do that?

