Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Based on the relentless attacks on our good governor in this “two cents” section, there are a lot of frustrated West River liberal women who are envious of her talent and appearance.

The two Republican candidates for governor both stand on a platform of exploitation of transgender children and their families. They also claim Christianity as part of their belief system. I don't think so.

A big shout out to Kristi Noem for giving South Dakotans the freedom to be told what to do.

If you can’t see the dinosaurs from anywhere in town you aren’t looking very hard — $3.5 million isn’t going to make you see them any better. If you are a parent and can’t carry your child up the stairs, you can look from the parking lot.

Do the people against new lawyers taking the bar exam because of the difficulty also agree that new drivers in the state do not need to take a driver's test because it is too hard?

Punishment doesn't deter crime, if it did we wouldn't have the largest prison population in the world. Education, social programs, free birth control, ending poverty – those things have been proven to stop crime.

