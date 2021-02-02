 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Seems like there is a blank check for spending in SD. With so many suitable buildings sitting empty in Rapid City, why are we considering spending $4.6 million on a mental health center?

Gov. Noem needs to be held accountable for all the South Dakota taxpayer money she spent while traveling to support Trump. Is transparency only applicable when it’s convenient?

If you check out Gov. Noem’s website, one of her four pillars of protection is "Protection From Government Secrecy." HB 1089 would require the disclosure of the costs of security for her politicking all around the USA, and since taxpayers paid for it, we have the right to know.

Who needs the Congress and Senate when you can sign off on dozens of executive orders. Anyone else see anything wrong with this?

The absence of regulations is not freedom, it is chaos. Using words like "freedom" to cloak personal preferences is a deceptive practice used by those who value power over the common good.  

Hasn't anybody ever told Dusty Johnson why there's two Dakotas? Statehood for me and not for thee.

