Your Two Cents for Feb. 20

It’s pretty sad that we live in a state that allows a person to drive off the road and hit and kill a pedestrian and that there are no consequences.

If you take out a school loan you are responsible for paying it back. You signed a contract so abide by it and don’t expect my tax dollars to bail you out.

We didn't ask you if marijuana could be legal, Kristi. We told you that it now is.

You cannot blame the weather conditions in Texas due to global warming since it is a force of nature. As to the power outages, you cannot rely on renewable energy but need a combination of coal fired, natural gas and renewable energy.

Does anyone remember when a BB gun was a toy? Now it is a weapon.

Perhaps the Republican Party should concentrate their efforts on putting forth higher quality candidates instead of removing access to absentee voting for all registered voters.

Box Elder Police Department you rock. Your thoughtful "Valentines Treat" for community members was genuine and heartwarming.

