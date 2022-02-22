 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

  • 0
Two Cents

Parental control over school curriculum is a great sound bite, but essentially meaningless. A system in which the loudest parent carries the day is dooming the future for all.

You can justify your thinking any way you want. Yet telling teachers what not to teach is telling them what to teach.

If South Dakota stands for small government and private enterprise, how do we justify spending $5 million in our tax dollars on a huge, industrial size firing range? Small, local, private facilities make sense, but I truly wonder what is the purpose of this new facility. 

Spending $5 million of taxpayer money for a gun range? If there is that much money floating around how about giving everyone a break on their property taxes or fixing streets in a city that is the corridor to Mount Rushmore?

If all the people who are complaining about Gov. Noem had voted against her, she would not be in office. Get over it and get a life.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

$5 million for a shooting range that will service how many people? And that's only the beginning of shelling out money. How about daily mainte…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Total nonsense': Kyiv locals react to Putin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News