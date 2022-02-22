Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

Parental control over school curriculum is a great sound bite, but essentially meaningless. A system in which the loudest parent carries the day is dooming the future for all.

You can justify your thinking any way you want. Yet telling teachers what not to teach is telling them what to teach.

If South Dakota stands for small government and private enterprise, how do we justify spending $5 million in our tax dollars on a huge, industrial size firing range? Small, local, private facilities make sense, but I truly wonder what is the purpose of this new facility.

Spending $5 million of taxpayer money for a gun range? If there is that much money floating around how about giving everyone a break on their property taxes or fixing streets in a city that is the corridor to Mount Rushmore?

If all the people who are complaining about Gov. Noem had voted against her, she would not be in office. Get over it and get a life.

