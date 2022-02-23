Your Two Cents for Feb. 23

Holding elected officials accountable is the single most important, responsible patriotic thing we can do. Every time I'm told to shut up, I get five times louder and ten times more determined to do my duty as a citizen.

An item purchased in 2012 that cost $1 would today cost $1.22, a 22.5% increase. In Custer County, our taxes have increased 100% in that 10-year period. The other 77% must have gone for waste or tourists because our roads, streets and services certainty aren't 77% better.

Why is it that when a state representative wants a pet project rammed through, he just keeps reintroducing it until nobody sees it pass? I'm talking about you Mr. Johnson and your gun range and never mind the huge majority that wanted pot legalized and you did absolutely nothing to make it happen.

One has to question the lack of thought it would take to suggest that we in South Dakota would benefit in any way from having split primary elections in presidential primary years. We have already been down that road.

A sincere thank you to Lysa Allison and staff, donors and volunteers for helping the poorest of the poor.

