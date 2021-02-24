Your Two Cents for Feb. 24

How many of us can say we have never, ever drifted onto the shoulder of the highway we were driving on? Those who have never done so may cast the first stone.

Congratulations for Home Slice Media coming up with a solution “outside of the box” straightforward and simple — do the prom after graduation. We need to have our kids enjoy an event like this.

What have we become as a nation and state? Casually allowing politicians to blatantly lie to us, not requiring elected officials to disclose disbursement of state funds, overturning amendments approved by an overwhelming percentage of voters, and secret meetings by our city council. So much for open and transparent government.

I think the public should know about every penny of the taxpayers' money that the governor spends on anything.

On windy days, place your garbage/recycle bins with the handle facing into the wind. There is less chance of the lid blowing open, scattering debris all over. Your collection person will thank you, as will your neighbors.

