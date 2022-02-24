 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 24

Two Cents

We should be glad that the residential dumping fees that the mayor and Solid Waste proposed one year ago didn't get passed. Otherwise, we would now be getting dump fees and permanently reduced hours for the landfill, in addition to automatic increased collection fees each year.

I saw Helene Duhamel talking about the need for changes to the marijuana law and find it interesting she claims it is the Legislature's duty to make changes while she is fronting for her boss, Thom, who sued to stop it in the first place.

To the writer who suggested that a “huge majority” of voters wanted legalized pot, it was 54 percent. 

An autocratic leader known to silence his opposition by eliminating them is leading his totalitarian nation into an invasion and occupation of a democratic country in Europe and the leader of our Republican Party describes this as an act of genius. What happened to the party of Reagan?

