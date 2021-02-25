Your Two Cents for Feb. 25

With the new information finally released on Ravensborg's accident, the charges need to be revised and the prosecuting attorney asked to resign immediately.

It is unnerving to read a scolding post about "cast the 1st stone." If anyone else had committed the crime of killing with a car would that person been given this amount of leeway? Shame on South Dakota for taking this long to determine the facts and shame on the AG for not being truthful at the get go.

I believe the South Dakota AG has lost the confidence and respect of all South Dakotans and should depart. His arrogance is atrocious.

When I make a mistake I accept the consequences. Ravnborg made a mistake that cost someone their life and he needs to be held accountable.

I’m getting tired of hearing how much the “kids” have given up in the past year. All of us have given up a lot, and yes, while it’s disappointing, it teaches us that life isn’t always a bed of roses.

