Your Two Cents for Feb. 25

Of course the gun range passed — what did you expect? It’s South Dakota, where guns, abortion and bathroom choices reign supreme. Now actually helping people with their everyday lives such as food, housing and medical care — forget about it, you’re in the wrong state.

There are only 123 “diverging diamond” intersections in the entire USA but our clueless DOT thinks we need one. Can’t wait for a rural rancher pulling a horse trailer on icy roads to figure out in a few seconds that he has to drive on the “wrong side” of the road. Dumbest idea yet from our government officials.

It is a dark day in America when a politician says how much they admire Putin. Putin isn’t a statesman, he is a bully and a thug, nothing to admire about that is there?

Having visited East Berlin in 1970, I have witnessed first hand the oppression generated by Putin's predecessors. As a former KGB agent, Putin is using their playbook to attack and control Ukraine. No real freedom-loving American can admire what Putin is doing.

