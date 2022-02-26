 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

Two Cents

To the readers who keep focused on the 54% of the voters who supported decriminalizing the recreational use of marijuana, remember more voters voted for Amendment A than voted for Kristi Noem.

Whilst once again out of state campaigning on the taxpayers' dime, the governor suggested Biden should resign if he can't do his job. Perhaps she should also resign if she can't stay in South Dakota doing hers.

As a person that often target shoots, I think it is crazy the county/state would spend $5 million on a shooting range when fewer than 5% of residents would ever use it.

Politicians are passing laws that allow ordinary people to be sued if we don't like what they are doing (teaching CRT, driving a person to an abortion, etc.). Let's pass a law so politicians can be sued if they pass stupid laws and the money must come from their paycheck or pocket.

I hope we are done done hearing about the theory behind Marxism. Look at today's Russia. In every country where communism is in control there is destruction and elimination of all opposition by any means.  

0 Comments
