Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

If John Thune's comment about the minimum wage wasn't so offensive it would be laughable. Spoken like a truly "elitist US senator" who we the taxpayers are supporting.

$900,000 for civics classes. Gov. Noem should be the first student. If the majority votes to legalize recreational marijuana then she is obligated to follow the rule of the people.

When AG Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed a man outside of Highmore, Sheriff Mike Volek came to assist. Why didn’t the sheriff look around until he found Mr. Boever? I don’t understand why the sheriff wouldn’t have searched more diligently or had others come help look.

You would think you would know the difference between a deer head and a person's head coming through your windshield. Time to resign.

Soon, South Dakota residents will have another option as to where to buy their recreational cannabis. Thank you, North Dakota.

I am happy to see that North Dakota has made marijuana legal. Was getting tired of giving my tax money to Colorado.

