Your Two Cents for Feb. 27

I support the move to impeach AG Ravnsborg. If his victim's head came through the windshield, how did the victim exit the vehicle? The long prosecutorial delay suggests something like a cover-up.

We just recovered from a sub-zero cold spell and our legislators want to eliminate building efficiency standards on new construction of government buildings. Heck yes, R-5 insulation is good enough because natural gas and electricity are really cheap and the public pays the utility bills anyway.

Pretty obvious what smoking dope does to your brain. What part of “You can't put two separate issues on one ballot” do you all not get?

Gov. Noem cites transparency as a reason she released the Ravnsborg interview tapes. Where is that transparency when it comes to disclosing the costs of using the state plane for dozens of her trips around the country?

It’s hard to understand how two seemingly nonpartisan subjects like being transgender or wearing a mask can become divided along political affiliations. Can someone explain that to me?

