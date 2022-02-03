 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Two Cents

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking people who want to see it stay that way.

I wonder how much of the 19% sales tax increase the city is reporting is from the 20-25% increase in the cost of living in Rapid City? 

Anyone else having problems with the parking at Central High School with the stock show people taking up all of the spaces? What a mess trying to get the kids to and from school.

Instead of all the negative comments about Gov. Noem, we must continue to support her efforts to thwart the Marxist attempts to force Critical Race Theory and transgenderism on our kids.

I am not a "frustrated West River liberal" nor am I envious of the governor. I am a woman from western South Dakota who believes in equality and respect for all humanity and in responsible government for the people of our state, things our governor does not seem to understand.

Liberal women envious of Noem’s talent and appearance? Classic gaslighting, which is what you do when you have no legitimate argument.

