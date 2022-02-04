 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 4

Two Cents

What is the purpose of having zoning laws when big money operators can change the status as they desire?

Kristi Noem's desire to combat perceived federal government overreach is to fight it with real state government overreach.

Who in South Dakota is forcing critical race theory and "transgenderism" on kids? That's not a real thing.

Noem said the House committee that rejected her bill is not listening to national leaders in the pro-life movement. She was elected to work for South Dakota, not the nation.

I am a West River woman who is neither liberal nor envious of the governor on any level. Her continued bowing and conforming to outside-the-state influences and her own family interests are why I won't vote for her. Take your sexist shallowness and go back to your mire.

Icy roads do not cause accidents. Not paying attention to road conditions does.

I am totally in favor of red light violation and speeding cameras in Rapid City. Put them everywhere but start with Haines/5th St., St. Pat., and both gap roads. Maybe the income could be used for real estate tax replacement. Bring 'em on!

