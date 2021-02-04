Your Two Cents for Feb. 4

Seems odd sports betting was voted in before the ground rules were even established. They are just now getting around to that. How do you vote for something that the rules aren’t disclosed?

Kudos to the RC Common Council in supporting Ms. Armstrong. Maybe a list of the complainers should be shared and publicly ridiculed as they all attempted on her.

When you go to the polls in 2022 remember who campaigned on "transparency" and governs on "secrecy."

So you think President Trump's 220 E.O.'s during his term in office, averaging 1.14 per week is too many? At the rate he is signing them Biden is on track to sign 2,688 if he makes a full term.

To those upset with the president's executive orders, remember it was Mitch McConnell’s stonewalling that lead to then President Obama‘s signing of multiple executive orders. Enter Donald Trump who signed multiple executive orders to overturn President Obama‘s executive orders.

Dusty Johnson doesn't say that Virginia took back part of D.C. because of looming issues over slavery in 1847. History, history, Dusty.

