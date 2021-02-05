Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

My daughter's home, along with others in Black Hawk whose homes were condemned because of massive sink holes, got notices that their property tax just increased.

Our meager tax dollars should go toward general education for all students. If you want to teach your culture do it at home, after school, or offer an elective class.

Unbelievable that the airport is going to build a $3 million facility to help wealthy airplane owners when the average person in Rapid City can't even afford an airline ticket. This city has truly lost its core values.

Curious it is to see state officials fall all over themselves in front of the Legislature to "support the will of the people" to hurry getting sports betting in place. But we the people get sued by the state's governor for voting in marijuana.

If you are one of those people that doesn't wear a mask because COVID is a hoax, then please don't get in line to receive the vaccine and save the place in line for those of us who know that COVID is a real and dangerous disease.

