Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

I am a native South Dakotan and support Governor Noem and her efforts as do the vast majority of South Dakota voters. She has put South Dakota on the map nationally and it's, frankly, about time.

This male conservative Republican is also frustrated with Noem. Her personal need to be in a national spotlight and focused on pleasing national figures and organizations leaves us SD residents wanting for new, local leadership.

So Gov. Noem’s bill on abortion didn’t even get a hearing? Unheard of. Come on Reps., at least hear her out.

Could our governor, legislators and local municipalities please consider something constructive to everyone in South Dakota besides the "transgender issues" and campground expansion? How about considering eliminating the regressive tax on groceries with all the surplus money they are trying to spend.

Is the speed limit through the gap 45 or 50 mph?

All the new construction and record building permits add to the tax base, but they still feel the need to jack up us poor people.

