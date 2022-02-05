 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

  • 0
Two Cents

I am a native South Dakotan and support Governor Noem and her efforts as do the vast majority of South Dakota voters. She has put South Dakota on the map nationally and it's, frankly, about time.

This male conservative Republican is also frustrated with Noem. Her personal need to be in a national spotlight and focused on pleasing national figures and organizations leaves us SD residents wanting for new, local leadership.

So Gov. Noem’s bill on abortion didn’t even get a hearing? Unheard of. Come on Reps., at least hear her out.

Could our governor, legislators and local municipalities please consider something constructive to everyone in South Dakota besides the "transgender issues" and campground expansion? How about considering eliminating the regressive tax on groceries with all the surplus money they are trying to spend.

Is the speed limit through the gap 45 or 50 mph?

All the new construction and record building permits add to the tax base, but they still feel the need to jack up us poor people.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Based on the relentless attacks on our good governor in this “two cents” section, there are a lot of frustrated West River liberal women who a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News