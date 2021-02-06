Your Two Cents for Feb. 6

The city replacing an airport hangar doesn't equate to the city losing its core values. The city exists to provide services for everyone and not just those unable to afford an airline ticket. Tax expenditures shouldn't only be spent on the needy.

Kudos to Helene Duhamel and the other South Dakota state senators for passing the laser-pointing legislation. If someone points a laser at a law enforcement officer, what do you suppose their intent is? Certainly, not good will.

Canadian refineries don't want the dirty crude that is produced by Canadian tar sand therefore they want to build a pipeline to send it to the United States. We should build a pipeline to carry North Dakota crude to the refineries instead.

There is something wrong if our governor will not release what should be public information on taxpayer money spent on her Trump campaign trail. We have the right to know.

I’m troubled by the number of citizens who publicize their opinions without knowing all the facts of an issue. It would be good if they did a bit of research before misleading others.

