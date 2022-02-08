Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Great that the legislature is working on a sales tax reduction, but the real problem is the property taxes as they are way out of line.

Yes, cut the sales tax to 4 percent on everything. No, to cutting on groceries only.

Yeah, that’s exactly what we need here: another RV dealer on the interstate between Piedmont and Rapid because two existing giant dealers (Jack’s Campers and Camping World) aren’t enough. Ridiculous.

I support Governor Noem. She has done a very good job keeping South Dakota open, resisted federal mandates and control and is much admired nationally.

I can’t believe I went to the rodeo twice and not once did I hear country western music. When did they change that?

Thank you to all the contributors to Photo of the Day. The images are always wonderful and make me appreciate where I live daily.

