 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

  • 0
Two Cents

Great that the legislature is working on a sales tax reduction, but the real problem is the property taxes as they are way out of line.

Yes, cut the sales tax to 4 percent on everything. No, to cutting on groceries only.

Yeah, that’s exactly what we need here: another RV dealer on the interstate between Piedmont and Rapid because two existing giant dealers (Jack’s Campers and Camping World) aren’t enough. Ridiculous.

I support Governor Noem. She has done a very good job keeping South Dakota open, resisted federal mandates and control and is much admired nationally.

I can’t believe I went to the rodeo twice and not once did I hear country western music. When did they change that?

Thank you to all the contributors to Photo of the Day. The images are always wonderful and make me appreciate where I live daily.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Based on the relentless attacks on our good governor in this “two cents” section, there are a lot of frustrated West River liberal women who a…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

I am a native South Dakotan and support Governor Noem and her efforts as do the vast majority of South Dakota voters. She has put South Dakota…

Watch Now: Related Video

Divers work to remove 'ghost nets' from a WWII shipwreck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News