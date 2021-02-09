 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Feb. 9

Your Two Cents for Feb. 9

Two Cents

If Custer State Park keeps building large buildings there might not be enough land for the animals. Tell the bison story in the already huge visitor center.

How sad CBS could not make a single comment on the Air Force flyover and the video shot could have been better with an old super 8, tells you what they think.

Could it be that state officials are stonewalling release of information about AG Ravnsborg's case until the statute of limitations runs out?

Kudos to Monument Health and their staff for a perfectly organized Covid-19 vaccination clinic. They are head and shoulders above what we are seeing in the national news from other parts of the country.

Gov. Noem can campaign for anyone she wants wherever she wants, but all the expenses should be paid by campaign dollars, not our state’s tax dollars. Seems illegal that any of our tax dollars support a campaign.

Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package is supposed to bring the US economy to full employment by next year? The large problem there is that it also encourages the less-motivated to not work and continue to get paid.

