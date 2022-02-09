Your Two Cents for Feb. 9

Who’s kidding whom when “Air Force Must Pay Over $230 million In Church Shooting.” Taxpayers who fund the Air Force.

Peltier has been in prison 46 years. The two law enforcement men he murdered in cold blood are still dead. Leave him where he belongs.

It’s hard to imagine there is a need for an additional precinct in the southwest corner of our community. It seems to me that a more appropriate location would be somewhere north of the civic center where most serious crimes seem to be committed.

If I pepper spray you and then club you with a blunt object, I am told that this is legitimate political discourse, according to the RNC. As a lifelong Republican, I am disgusted and sickened by this mischaracterization of insurrection and riot by the leaders of my party.

I wish school boards would be replaced by a board of educators and people who have actually worked in the business of education. As it is, anyone can run for school board whether they have any knowledge about how a school district should operate or not.

