Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

I believe a vicious attack has been made on a longtime outstanding business that has done so much for the community, especially the children. I would like to hear the other side of the story before I judge anyone.

Of course parents should have the right to choose whether or not their children are vaccinated. The schools should have the right not to allow those children attend classes. I believe children should be vaccinated but parents have the right to raise and protect their children as they see fit.

When Trump gives his profane rants, our children and grandchildren are listening. Seeing the Republican Senate laughing at his insults is sickening.

I would like to ask Senator Thune and Rounds if asking a foreign government to help a sitting president to basically cheat to win an election isn’t an impeachable offense can you explain what is?

The GOP's decision not to permit ID's issued by the tribes reveals the GOP's real attitude toward Native Americans. It's more than just voter suppression; it's a form of discrimination born of racial prejudice.

If the supporters of the school bond issue were able to raise over $100,000 to promote it, why didn’t they just donate that money to the schools?

