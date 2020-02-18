Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

The kids on the scene and involved in the attack on the Sturgis high school girl should have consequences for their actions, including those who laughed and videoed the incident.

For Westjet to comment/complain that the S.D. National Guard has the most real estate at the airport and pays no rent is ridiculous. Rapid City is the headquarters for the S.D. National Guard that has a positive economic impact for Rapid City and the state.

To all those who urge us to vote “no” and say, “We can do better,” what is your plan for replacing and upgrading these buildings? Show us your plan so we can see if it is better.

If the School of Mines can use the Performing Arts Center for a presentation, why do we need to build a new one with the school bond issue?

What is happening in Pierre if the legislators want to keep the total number of votes in primaries from the public and want to prevent First People from voting? I am stunned by these attempts to take away our rights.

