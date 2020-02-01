Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

I think we have a hard enough time dealing with two time zones in South Dakota. If we do away with Daylight Savings Time and travel to Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado won't we be adding another to deal with?

What! Changing time twice a year for Daylight Savings Time leads to heart attacks and gives us an extra hour of sunlight. Our brilliant legislators hard at work protecting us.

I don’t see Lisa Modrick working for Westjet being a conflict of interest on the city council if she recuses herself on any issues concerning Westjet during council meetings. Other council members have jobs that at times also have conflicts of interest.

Is it ethical or even legal for a member to use her position on the city council to influence or threaten the airport to make decisions in favor of her new employer?

So who are the Department of Social Services employees who discriminated against job applicants and need to be held responsible for costing taxpayers, not the state, $350,000? Let those who did wrong pay the tab (or at least lose their jobs) — not taxpayers.

