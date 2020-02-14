Your Two Cents for Feb. 14

Will the person in the parking lot at the clinic behind Safeway on Feb. 11 between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. who sideswiped my red Lincoln from the front door to the end of the vehicle leaving a long white strip of paint leave your name, address and telephone number at the clinic?

In regards to the increase in price for camping. Since we charge more for non-residents to hunt and fish, it makes sense to me to charge more for non-residents to camp as well.

No matter climate change, we’re drowning in corporate fraud and public corruption and we don’t seem to care. They will take us down long before rising seas and burning forests.

What is more basic to education than safe, functional schools of adequate size? Vote yes.

Maybe it's time for a third option on the school board issue. How about a school system that can live within its means, that can give us great schools with the money we already send them?

I have witnessed, firsthand, the flip side of the opioid crisis, and it is this. Gravely ill patients are being denied timely relief from pain.

